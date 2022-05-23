German Shopping Center Investor Gets $1.48B Takeover Offer

By Faith Williams (May 23, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Hercules BidCo GmbH sent an offer Monday for a voluntary public takeover of German shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop, valued at about €1.4 billion ($1.48 billion) and to be managed by Oaktree Capital Group and CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H & Co. The offer is for all outstanding shares of Deutsche EuroShop at €21.50 ($22.94) per share in cash. Shareholders who accept the offer will receive €1.00 ($1.07) per share, the dividend payable for the financial year 2021, bringing the shares to €22.50 ($24.01), the press release said. The offer represents a 44% premium on the closing price of shares from May 20...

