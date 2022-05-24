Moonpig Unveils $156M Plan To Snag Buyagift

By Lauren Berg (May 23, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- British online greeting card and gift company Moonpig Group announced Monday a proposed deal to acquire gifting platform Smartbox Group UK Ltd., also known as Buyagift, for £124 million ($156 million), sending Moonpig's stock price up 11% at the news. Moonpig said the acquisition would allow it to tap into the £6 billion "gift experiences" segment of the £57 billion gifting market, which has grown as consumers trend more toward meals and activities rather than physical gifts. Buyagift — which offers a wide variety of experiential gifts, from afternoon tea and spa visits to "glamping," or glamorous camping, and hot air...

