Legal Sector Job Growth Continues To Slowly Climb In May

By Xiumei Dong (June 3, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Employment in the legal industry continued to ever so slowly inch up in May, with the sector adding just 600 jobs, marking the third consecutive month of job growth since March, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics. Seasonally adjusted employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a preliminary total of 1,178,800 legal services sector jobs after April, up by 0.05% from a revised estimate of 1,178,200 the month before and 2.6% year-over-year. Other than a slight dip in February, jobs in the legal sector have continued to grow at a steady pace since...

