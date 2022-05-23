Gay Texas Judge Set To Defend Pride Display In Court

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 23, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- San Antonio's first openly gay judge will be appearing in person in court this week to appeal sanctions from the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct for displaying a rainbow pride flag in her courtroom. Bexar County Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez, who in 2018 became the first openly gay judge elected in Bexar County, will finally get her day in court before the Special Court of Review on Thursday to appeal sanctions that forced her to remove the pride flag and other pride symbols from her courtroom. Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez was hit with private and public sanctions by the state's judicial ethics committee...

