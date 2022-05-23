CIT Winnows Retailer's Bid For Cheaper Import Duties

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 23, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade took a large bite out of a Minnesota retailer's attempt at obtaining a cheaper valuation of its U.S. imports by having Chinese-made Christmas decorations sent to Canada first, ruling that the company relied on outdated case law to support its argument. Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves wrote in an opinion Friday that tossed the issues of whether the transactions in question were intended for export to the U.S., saying that Minnesota retailer Midwest-CBK LLC undoubtedly had shipped products to Canada with the intention of later having them shipped to the U.S. The remaining issues regarding proper valuation...

