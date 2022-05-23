Kirkland-Led SPAC Files $200M IPO To Hunt For ESG Targets

By Tom Zanki (May 23, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- ESG-focused special purpose acquisition company SK Growth Opportunities Corp. filed plans for a $200 million initial public offering on Monday, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. New York-based SK Growth told regulators it plans to offer 20 million units at $10 each. SK Growth intends to spend IPO proceeds on acquiring a technology business with strong credentials advancing ESG principles, or environmental, social and governance. SK Growth said it could pursue companies that develop renewable energy, sustainable foods, electric motors or carbon-capture technologies, among other things. "Our investment focus is toward...

