Blindness Testing Device Co. To Sell IP In Del. Wind-Down

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 23, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- MacuLogix Inc., an ophthalmology company that specializes in the detection of age-related macular degeneration, owes $23 million it cannot pay and will wind down the business in a state liquidation process, the company said in a petition to Delaware's Chancery Court. Citing ongoing sales difficulties that started with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Middletown, Pennsylvania-based company Friday filed a petition for assignment for the benefit of creditors, or ABC, a state alternative to a Chapter 7 federal bankruptcy proceeding. MacuLogix said it has transferred all of its assets to MLogix (ABC) LLC, a newly formed subsidiary of Rock Creek Advisors LLC, to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS