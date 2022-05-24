Judge Says CBP Missed Full Picture In Shrimp Duty Probe

By Rae Ann Varona (May 24, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered Customs and Border Protection to revisit its finding that Indian shrimp producers did not route their exports through Vietnam to avoid anti-dumping duties, saying the finding was based on an incomplete record. The Monday order came after the Ad Hoc Shrimp Trade Enforcement Committee, a group of U.S.-based companies, challenged the CBP's Office of Regulations and Rulings' determination that MSeafood Corporation did not evade the duties when transhipping frozen warm-water shrimp from India through Vietnam. That finding reversed an initial determination from the agency's Trade Remedy and Law Enforcement Directorate. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly...

