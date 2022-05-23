Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roche Freedman Defends Subpoenas To Ex-Partner's Clients

By Elise Hansen (May 23, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Law firm Roche Freedman LLP hit back at arguments that it was improperly bombarding former clients with subpoenas, telling a New York federal court that the subpoenas are highly relevant to its case against a former name partner.

Roche Freedman is accusing former partner Jason Cyrulnik of encouraging ex-clients not to pay about $3.3 million in legal fees that the firm says they owe. The subpoenas seek information about any communications Cyrulnik had with clients regarding how they should pay for past legal services, among other information.

The information is salient to the firm's claims that Cyrulnik wrongly interfered with its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!