Roche Freedman Defends Subpoenas To Ex-Partner's Clients

By Elise Hansen (May 23, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Law firm Roche Freedman LLP hit back at arguments that it was improperly bombarding former clients with subpoenas, telling a New York federal court that the subpoenas are highly relevant to its case against a former name partner. Roche Freedman is accusing former partner Jason Cyrulnik of encouraging ex-clients not to pay about $3.3 million in legal fees that the firm says they owe. The subpoenas seek information about any communications Cyrulnik had with clients regarding how they should pay for past legal services, among other information. The information is salient to the firm's claims that Cyrulnik wrongly interfered with its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS