EU Watchdog Resets Standards To Define Shadow Banks

By Dawood Fakhir (May 24, 2022, 3:50 PM BST) -- The European Union's banking watchdog has finalized definitions for shadow banking institutions to help to address the lack of transparency and other risks associated with regulating the nontraditional lending sector. The European Banking Authority said on Monday that entities that act like banks and are authorized and supervised will no longer be considered as shadow banks. Shadow banks are similar to traditional commercial lenders but are not regulated like them. The European Parliament describes shadow banking as "a form of bank-like intermediation where regulatory standards are looser" than for regular lenders. "Entities carrying out banking activities or services and which have...

