Hemp Co. Says Competitor Swiped Trademarked 'Jars' Logo

By Mike Curley (May 23, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Hemp seller JARS Holdings LLC is suing a competitor, saying that its "Glass Jar" logo is too similar to the JARS logo and infringes on its registered trademark. In a complaint filed in Michigan federal court Friday, JARS said Hempnotize LLC, which operates a store in Monroe, Michigan, has created a logo that is too close to JARS' own logo with its "Glass Jar Cannabis" brand and will create confusion among cannabis buyers, particularly as JARS prepares to open a dispensary in the same city. JARS Holdings is alleging Hempnotize has infringed its trademark with its Glass Jar brand of hemp...

