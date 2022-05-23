Colo. Coal Plant To Pay $1M In Ash Pollution Settlement

By Clark Mindock (May 23, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- One of Colorado's largest coal-fired power plants has agreed to pay a $1 million fine and implement compliance mechanisms in a novel settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to resolve concerns related to coal combustion ash. The EPA described the settlement Monday as a first-of-its-kind agreement under its coal combustion residuals program that would help to ensure coal ash from the power plant isn't contaminating local streams and airways with industrial contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic. The settlement relates to contaminants coming from the Public Service Company of Colorado's Comanche power station in the city of Pueblo. "EPA is...

