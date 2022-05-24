Cannabis Company Takes CIT Fight To Federal Circuit

By Sam Reisman (May 24, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A cannabis extraction company will take its fight challenging the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's seizure of imports deemed to be drug paraphernalia to the Federal Circuit. According to a notice of appeal recently filed with the appellate court, Root Sciences LLC is seeking a review of a U.S. Court of International Trade decision from October in which the court dismissed the dispute for lack of jurisdiction. In the CIT decision under appeal, Judge Gary Katzmann ruled that even though CBP didn't notify Root Sciences about the seizure of a cannabis extraction machine part for more than a month, the agency...

