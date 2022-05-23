Court Exec Went From Career 'Relaunch' To Fired, Jury Hears

By Brian Dowling (May 23, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts court official opened her retaliation trial against the Bay State's trial court on Monday, promising federal jurors that they'd hear no honest explanation of why plans to "relaunch" her career changed into termination after she reported a co-worker's racist remark. Word reached Maria Fournier on March 30, 2017, that an interpreter in Lawrence District Court said, "Blacks should not be in management" — a comment presumably aimed at the trial court's diversity and inclusion officer, a Black man, Fournier's attorney Philip Gordon of Gordon Law Group LLP told the jury in opening arguments. Fournier, who oversaw court interpreter services,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS