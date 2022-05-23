Home Care Co., Ex-Exec Settle Trade Secrets Row

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 23, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Home health care coordinator CareCentrix Inc. has reached a settlement with a former executive it accused of spying for competitor Signify Health LLC and will voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit, the parties told a Delaware federal court Monday. CareCentrix and its parent company NDES Holdings LLC said they had resolved their dispute with Signify Health and former CareCentrix employee Marcus Lanznar and would dismiss all claims with prejudice, with all parties paying their own costs and fees. The stipulation did not disclose any settlement details. U.S. District Judge Christopher J. Burke entered the order Monday without comment. CareCentrix sued Lanznar in Delaware...

