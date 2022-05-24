Cannabis Co. Gets $2.3M In Atty Fees With Bad Faith Finding

By Sarah Jarvis (May 23, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court found on Monday that investors who sued a cannabis company for fraud should pay nearly $2.3 million of the company's legal fees because of bad faith litigation, after the court dismissed the suit in November. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn determined in a letter that plaintiffs Jeff Menashe and his investment firm, DG BF LLC, are on the hook for the fees and expenses incurred by counsel for nominal defendant American General Resources LLC and two of the company's managers, Michael Ray and Vladimir Efros. The court noted that nearly $609,000 of the requested $2,253,262.56 is tied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS