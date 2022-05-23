SEC Nabs Injunction Against Crypto Mining Corp. CEO

By Katryna Perera (May 23, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's motion for a temporary restraining order against a crypto mining promoter accused of having shafted investors out of $62 million in a yearslong scheme. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore issued an order on Friday stating that the SEC's motion for an emergency temporary restraining order against Luiz Capuci Jr. and the other defendants in the case is granted. Capuci was hit with a criminal and civil case from the government in early May. According to an indictment, Capuci allegedly traveled the world telling would-be investors in his MCC International...

