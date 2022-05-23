Rep. Madison Cawthorn Faces Ethics Probe Over Crypto Hype

By Elise Hansen (May 23, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing an ethics probe into his promotion of a cryptocurrency after a unanimous vote by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics, according to an announcement Monday. The ethics committee said it voted earlier this month to create an investigative subcommittee to examine whether the freshman Republican lawmaker "improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest." The announcement did not name the cryptocurrency, but a Washington Examiner report earlier this year about Cawthorn's alleged involvement in the "Let's Go Brandon" token prompted criticism from Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.,...

