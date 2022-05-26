PTAB Ruling Shows Need To Split Terminal Disclaimer

By Vincent Shier and Joseph Matal (May 26, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The recent decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Ex Parte Cellect LLC[1] illustrates the overreach in current terminal disclaimer practice. The mechanical application of the USPTO's pre-Uruguay Round Agreements Act rules to post-URAA applications has transformed an equitable judicial doctrine into one that is having unintended punitive impacts, especially for same-family patents. Terminal disclaimer requirements need to be modified to serve equity by splitting the patent term disclaimer from the common ownership disclaimer. In addition, the patent term disclaimer needs to focus on whether differences in patents' expiration dates cause an unjust extension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS