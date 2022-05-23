Public Will Move Past Leak, Even If Supreme Court Won't

By Jimmy Hoover (May 23, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- To hear the justices tell it, the leak of Justice Samuel Alito Jr.'s draft ruling gutting abortion rights is an existential threat to the U.S. Supreme Court. But experts say that the legitimacy of the institution in the eyes of the public has far more to do with the substance of the leak than any broken institutional norms. Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak "absolutely appalling." Soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was "shocked" by it. But there was no stronger condemnation of the recent disclosure of Justice Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade than from Justice Clarence Thomas, who...

