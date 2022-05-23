Moderna Wants Claims In COVID-19 Vax Patent Suit Tossed

By Dave Simpson (May 23, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Moderna Inc. urged a Delaware federal court to nix several claims from an infringement suit claiming it used technology Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. developed that ensures the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines safely enters the body, arguing Monday that the claims belong in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Moderna says in its motion that because Alnylam is trying to get royalties on the sale and provision of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the U.S. government, the claims should be against the government and heard in U.S. Federal Claims court. "Moderna will demonstrate that its COVID-19 vaccine does not infringe any valid patents, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS