Attys Get $8.8M In Fees For U. Of Calif. Sex Abuse Deal

By Jack Karp (May 24, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who inked a $73 million settlement for a class of women who alleged they were sexually abused by a UCLA gynecologist have been awarded $8.8 million in attorney fees and costs by a federal judge. The lawyers' fee request was reasonable and represents 12% of the total settlement with the University of California, falling well below the Ninth Circuit's usual 25% benchmark for such awards, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said in his Monday order. "Class counsel delivered robust results for the class, negotiating a flexible and trauma-informed settlement that has provided $73 million in compensation to class members...

