Act On Climate Or See Profits Hit, BoE Tells Banks, Insurers

By Martin Croucher (May 24, 2022, 1:00 PM BST) -- Insurers and banks could face a 15% drain on annual profits if they do not properly manage the risk posed by climate change to their business, the Bank of England said in a study released Tuesday. The central bank issued the warning after carrying out a biennial stress-test of the financial services sector's resilience as it moves toward a net-zero emissions economy. Sam Woods, deputy governor of the BoE, said that losses of that magnitude are manageable — but they make the sector vulnerable to shocks. "Over time, climate risks will become a persistent drag on banks' and insurers' profitability — particularly...

