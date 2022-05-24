KPMG Fined £3.4M For Missing Bribery In Rolls-Royce Audits

By Joel Poultney (May 24, 2022, 10:43 AM BST) -- The U.K. accounting regulator said Tuesday it has fined KPMG Audit PLC £3.4 million ($4.3 million) over its handling of the accounts of Rolls-Royce Group PLC, the aero-engine maker that later reached a settlement with the Serious Fraud Office. The watchdog has handed KPMG a fine of £3.4 million ($4.3 million) and a severe reprimand over its handling of accounts for aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Group from 2010. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) The Financial Reporting Council issued the Big Four accounting giant and one of its audit engagement partners with a suite of sanctions for failing to address the lawbreaking it identified in...

