Fraudulent Insurance Claims Surged In 2021, Aviva Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 24, 2022, 2:08 PM BST) -- Aviva PLC said on Tuesday that it has uncovered more than 11,000 cases of claims fraud in 2021, which would have cost the insurance giant more than £122 million ($153 million), with home scams showing a big increase since 2020. The amount of fraud discovered last year in its general insurance business was 13% higher than in 2020, the company said in a report. Aviva added that it is still processing an additional 16,700 claims for suspected fraud. Aviva said that the number of fraudulent claims filed for home insurance reached a seven-year high in 2021, with motor injury scams accounting...

