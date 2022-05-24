EU Insurers Slam Environmental Guidelines For Investments

By Joel Poultney (May 24, 2022, 3:59 PM BST) -- Plans by the European Union to include sustainability preferences in insurance-based investment assessments are too detailed and being applied too rapidly, a trade body for the sector has said. Insurance Europe said on Monday that the proposals put forward by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, the sector's watchdog in the bloc, to include sustainability information during the sale of insurance-based investment products may be unworkable. The August implementation target might also fail to give distributors enough room or time to maneuver, the trade body added. "EIOPA should, therefore, reevaluate the proposed guidelines with a view to removing overly granular...

