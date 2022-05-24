FCA Proposal Fails British Steel Pension Scandal Victims

By Ben Rees and Alessio Ianniello (May 24, 2022, 5:20 PM BST) -- This article provides a comprehensive overview of the British Steel Pension Scheme misselling scandal to date, and explores the flaws with the Financial Conduct Authority's proposed redress scheme. Put simply, the FCA's current proposal fails to ensure that those affected by the British Steel Pension Scheme misselling scandal are compensated in full, and therefore fails to fulfill its own stated aims. The FCA's failure to create a comprehensive and just redress scheme to effectively tackle the myriad of issues arising from the scandal simply adds insult to injury for those affected by the misselling. Background The FCA's £71.2 million ($90.3 million)...

