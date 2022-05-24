UK Legal Ethics Regulator To Boost Fines Twelvefold

By Matt Perez (May 24, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A U.K. legal ethics enforcer said Monday it will move forward with plans to increase by 1,150% the fine it can impose on law firms or solicitors who violate the country's ethics rules, the regulatory body announced on Monday, a decision that's already met resistance from the trade body for solicitors in England and Wales. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said in a statement that it would enact a set of plans it detailed in November. Among the changes, the authority will seek to increase the fine it can issue from £2,000 ($2,507) to £25,000. The changes are intended to provide a...

