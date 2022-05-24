UK Watchdog Probes Ali Group's $4.8B Welbilt Buy

By Matthew Perlman (May 24, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer launched a formal merger review Tuesday of Italian food service equipment company Ali Group's planned $4.8 billion acquisition of commercial kitchen equipment supplier Welbilt Inc. The Competition and Markets Authority launched a Phase 1 investigation of the merger to determine if it raises competition concerns that warrant further review. Enforcers have until July 21 to decide if an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation is needed, according to a notice published Tuesday. Welbilt accepted an all-cash, $24 per share offer from Ali Group in July, valuing the outfit at $3.5 billion, or $4.8 billion including debt. The bid topped...

