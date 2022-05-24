Mylan Hit With Infringement Suit Over MS Generic Drug

By Adam Lidgett (May 24, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Mylan has been using Momenta's patented manufacturing methods to make a generic version of a multiple sclerosis treatment, the Johnson & Johnson unit alleged in a new infringement lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed a two-count patent infringement case on Friday targeting not only Mylan — which is now part of Viatris Inc. — but also Natco Pharma Ltd. and Gland Pharma Ltd., which are companies based out of India. The patents — U.S. Patent Nos. 8,859,489 and 9,395,374 — cover ways to commercially manufacture Glatopa, a generic version of an earlier drug called Copaxone, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS