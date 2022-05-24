Md. Inaction Can't Spur Dam Relicensing, DC Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (May 24, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can't relicense an Exelon Corp. hydroelectric dam based on Maryland's waiver of its authority to issue a water quality certificate for the project, environmentalists told the D.C. Circuit on Monday. FERC has defended its issuance of a new 50-year license to the 570-megawatt Conowingo Dam, saying it properly incorporated the settlement between Exelon and Maryland environmental regulators into its licensing decision, which included Maryland agreeing to waive its authority to issue a water quality certificate for the dam after previously issuing one. But the environmental groups — Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, ShoreRivers and the Chesapeake...

