Senate Confirms Trump's Mich. District Judge To 6th Circ.

By James Arkin (May 24, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis to the Sixth Circuit in a bipartisan vote Tuesday. Judge Davis was confirmed 49-43 with two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joining Democrats in approving her nomination and eight senators absent from the vote. She was nominated by President Joe Biden in February, becoming his second pick for the Sixth Circuit. Judge Davis is a rarity for Biden's nominees as a sitting judge who was first nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump. She was Trump's pick for the Eastern District of Michigan in 2019 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS