Fed. Circ. Acne Drug IP Holding Clarifies Obviousness Factors

By Cory Smith and George Chen (May 24, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit — Almirall LLC v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC — clarifies that the presumption of obviousness that applies to overlapping ranges of a patent claim and the prior art does not shift the burden of persuasion to the patentee to prove nonobviousness.[1] Instead, the presumption provides a justification to find that the entire range of the patent claim — including the portion of the claimed range overlapping with the prior art and the portion of the claimed range not overlapping with the prior art — is obvious, absent a reason to conclude...

