Fed. Circ. Won't Breathe New Life In Cornell's Enzyme Patent

By Andrew Karpan (May 24, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Judges on the Federal Circuit said Tuesday that they wouldn't second guess a ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that rejected claims in a patent covering a way of expressing genes in yeast that is owned by the research arm of Cornell University. The 10-page decision came down from the appeals court after three judges on the court screened the appeal from the Cornell Research Foundation during the court's session earlier this month. The school's patent, initially issued in 2015 by the patent office to an ​​animal science professor at the school named Xingen Lei, was challenged at the...

