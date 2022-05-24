Ex-Defender Insists Judiciary Owes Appellate Cost Award

By Khorri Atkinson (May 24, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former North Carolina assistant federal public defender has fired back at the federal judiciary's claim that she cannot seek an appellate cost award in her lawsuit challenging court officials' handling of her sexual harassment complaints, saying she prevailed on the merits of two claims when the Fourth Circuit partially revived the case last month. Caryn Devins Strickland argued in a response brief Monday that federal judiciary officials, who last week objected to her "bill of costs" request totaling $1,571, were wrong to suggest the appellate court's silence on the costs issue in its April opinion reflects a determination that none...

