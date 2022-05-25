1st, 2nd Circ. Noms Face Few Questions From Judiciary Panel

By James Arkin (May 25, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Two Circuit Court nominees with backgrounds as public defenders breezed through a Senate nominations hearing Wednesday, facing limited questioning from senators on the panel compared to most of President Joe Biden's appellate picks. U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam, a nominee for the Second Circuit, and Rhode Island Public Defender Lara E. Montecalvo, a nominee for the First Circuit, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday a month after their nominations were announced by the White House. Judge Merriam was appearing before the committee for the second time under this administration. She was nominated by Biden to her current post on...

