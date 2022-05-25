MedMen Prevails In Suit Alleging Breach Of Contract

By Sarah Jarvis (May 25, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company MedMen Enterprises Inc. has announced that it scored a summary judgment win on all counts in an Arizona state lawsuit accusing it of breaching a purchase agreement to manipulate its stock price, with the judge finding no evidence to back the plaintiffs' claims. The company announced Monday that Arizona-based Whitestar Solutions LLC, which filed suit in March 2020, had sought either cancellation of the underlying transaction involving the purchase of what is now MedMen Scottsdale, a cannabis dispensary, or $60 million in monetary damages. The complaint included counts of fraudulent inducement and breach of contract. But in a ruling filed...

