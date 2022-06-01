Lessons From Recent FINRA Actions Against Funding Portals

By Peter LaVigne and Christopher Grobbel (June 1, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- On May 4, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced that it had fined two FINRA-registered funding portals a combined $1.75 million for failing to comply with securities laws and rules designed to protect crowdfunding investors.[1] Funding portals are a creature of Sections 4(6) and 4A(a) of the Securities Act, added by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. They are regulated by FINRA and, along with registered brokers, can act as intermediaries, which are required to play a role in connection with any offering by a crowdfunding issuer, under Section 4(a)(6) and Regulation CF, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crowdfunding...

