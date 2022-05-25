3rd Circ. Finds No Conflict In Sidley Repping Scouts, Insurers

By Jack Karp (May 25, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP was not conflicted when it represented the Boy Scouts of America in bankruptcy proceedings despite also representing the organization's liability insurers, the Third Circuit has ruled. Sidley's representation of Chubb Ltd. unit Century Indemnity Co. and others did not hinder its ability to also advocate effectively for BSA since Sidley only represented the insurers regarding reinsurance issues that did not involve BSA, the appellate panel ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday. The firm did not serve as insurance coverage counsel for either the Chubb units or BSA. And while BSA did file claims under Century's policies, BSA was...

