Del. Gov. Vetoes Recreational Marijuana Legalization

By Sam Reisman (May 24, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have legalized simple possession of marijuana in the First State. "I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved." The decriminalization bill, H.B. 371, would have removed all civil and criminal penalties for adults 21 and over caught with one ounce or less of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS