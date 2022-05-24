TradeZero Settles SEC Claims It Misled 'Meme Stock' Investors

By Elise Hansen (May 24, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Broker-dealer TradeZero has agreed to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it misled customers about how it handled trading during last year's "meme stock" frenzy, the agency said Tuesday. The SEC alleged that TradeZero America Inc. and its co-founder, Daniel Pipitone, didn't tell investors that the company had very briefly halted trading in three stocks that saw an explosion of trading in late January 2021. The company advertised its resistance to trade restrictions as a way to gain additional customers, but several of the statements made by the company and by Pipitone were misleading or incomplete, the SEC said....

