Fed. Circ. Told PTAB Flouted AIA In Gene-Editing Interference

By Ryan Davis (May 24, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- SNIPR Technologies Ltd. has told the Federal Circuit that a Patent Trial and Appeal Board interference decision invalidating its patents on using gene-editing technology to kill bacteria while ruling that The Rockefeller University invented it first "contradicts Congress's express purpose" in passing the America Invents Act. SNIPR argued on Monday in its opening appeal brief that the 2011 law eliminated interferences, a proceeding used to determine which of two parties invented something first, for patents subject to its provisions. SNIPR said this should have barred an interference involving its patents, but the PTAB created an "unwritten exception" allowing this proceeding, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS