Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Told PTAB Flouted AIA In Gene-Editing Interference

By Ryan Davis (May 24, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- SNIPR Technologies Ltd. has told the Federal Circuit that a Patent Trial and Appeal Board interference decision invalidating its patents on using gene-editing technology to kill bacteria while ruling that The Rockefeller University invented it first "contradicts Congress's express purpose" in passing the America Invents Act.

SNIPR argued on Monday in its opening appeal brief that the 2011 law eliminated interferences, a proceeding used to determine which of two parties invented something first, for patents subject to its provisions. SNIPR said this should have barred an interference involving its patents, but the PTAB created an "unwritten exception" allowing this proceeding, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!