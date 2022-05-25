Gibson Dunn Houston Founder Joins Insurance Broker

By Jessica Corso (May 25, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- One of the founding partners of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Houston office has joined insurance brokerage firm Alliant, the company announced Monday. James Chenoweth is a former BigLaw attorney who is now working on the mergers & acquisitions team for Alliant Insurance Services, where he'll advise private equity and corporate clients on tax, litigation and M&A risk solutions, according to Alliant. "Ultimately, after 17 years of managing or structuring around clients' legal risks with varying degrees of comfort … my new Alliant role allows me to convince insurance markets to absorb 100% of our clients' risks for a competitive premium,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS