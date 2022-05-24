Dr. Oz's Sen. Opponent Asks Pa. Justices To Order Vote Count

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 24, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Former hedge fund manager and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Dave McCormick on Tuesday petitioned the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to order the Department of State and 60 county election boards to count mail-in ballots with incorrect or missing dates on the envelope, arguing that they are valid votes that the counties improperly disregarded. In an application for emergency jurisdiction to the Pennsylvania justices that followed filings to the Commonwealth Court on Monday, McCormick, who is in an extremely close and yet uncalled race for Senate with television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, said the rights of the voters would be violated if the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS