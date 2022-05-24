Insurrectionists Can't Run For Office, 4th Circ. Says

By Cara Bayles (May 24, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers who participated in the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol may be ineligible for reelection under the Fourteenth Amendment's bar on rebels holding office, the Fourth Circuit said Tuesday in the latest blow to controversial North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who recently lost his primary to a challenger. The appellate judges were careful to clarify that they had "no opinion about whether Representative Cawthorn in fact engaged in insurrection or rebellion or is otherwise qualified to serve in Congress," and also hadn't considered whether states could regulate who could be on the ballot. They only took on the narrow basis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS