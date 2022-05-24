Kirkland-Led Trivest Closes On $1.6B In New Funds

By McCord Pagan (May 24, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop Trivest Partners, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Tuesday it closed on $1.55 billion across two new funds to continue investing in smaller and lower middle market businesses and that the firm's assets under management now exceed $4 billion. Coral Gables, Florida-based Trivest said in a statement that the $950 million for Trivest Fund VII and $600 million for Trivest Discovery Fund II came from investors such as pensions, endowments, family offices and individuals. "We are extremely excited for our future at Trivest," Trivest managing partner Troy Templeton said in the statement. "We want to thank our...

