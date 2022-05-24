Investor Sues London VC Firm In Del. For Alleged $4M Fraud

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 24, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Malaysian investor who wanted to invest in plant-based food manufacturer Impossible Foods Inc. sued English venture capital firm London Impact Ventures LLC, its managing partner Aboud Khaddam, and several related entities in Delaware Chancery Court for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and fraud. In a redacted complaint filed May 19 in Delaware's Court of Chancery and unsealed Tuesday, Alice Goh said she invested $4 million in London Impact Ventures in the spring of 2019 so that she could hold a stake in Impossible Foods until the company went through an initial public offering. But before the plant-based...

