Durbin Rejects GOP Call For 2nd Hearing On NY Court Pick

By James Arkin (May 24, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chairman, rejected a request from Republican senators to hold a rare second hearing for a New York trial court nominee. Republican senators last week requested the committee call back Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who is nominated to the Eastern District of New York, for another hearing and argued that she contradicted her own testimony about an alleged years-old comment regarding police shootings of Black men. The senators said she should be questioned again on her conflicting accounts about the comment before her nomination moved forward. Choudhury, if confirmed, would be the first Muslim American woman...

