Lateral Candidate Screening Steps To Prevent Bad Behavior

By Michael Ellenhorn (May 25, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- As the legal profession's cause célèbre of the moment, wellness has inspired many firms to pledge their commitment to a healthier approach for lawyers and professional staff. Indeed, 74% of the Am Law 100 have signed the American Bar Association's Well-Being Pledge.[1] Consider the promises made by these firms as signatories to the ABA's pledge — to make progress toward the pillars of aspirational lawyer wellness. Cornerstones of the pledge include: Providing enhanced education on topics related to well-being, mental health and substance abuse disorders; Disrupting the status quo of drinking-based events; Developing partnerships with outside resources committed to reducing substance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS