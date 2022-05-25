Rhode Island Becomes 19th State To Legalize Marijuana

By Sam Reisman (May 25, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana on Wednesday with the governor's signature approving legislation to tax and regulate the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and over. Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee's approval of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, or S.B. 2430 and H.B. 7593, at a signing ceremony outside the state capital, comes one day after the identical bills were approved on Tuesday with overwhelming majorities by their respective chambers in the state legislature. "This bill successfully incorporates our priorities of making sure cannabis legalization is equitable, controlled, and safe," McKee said in a statement. "In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS